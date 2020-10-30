A Rexburg man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly attacked a man with a tire iron, fracturing his skull.
The victim identified Colton Jeb Ash, 21, as the attacker when an Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to the scene of the incident near the intersection of 1s Street and Holmes Avenue.
An employee at a store in the area told police the victim came in injured after 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. An officer took a picture of the injury, writing in the probable cause affidavit that the victim was bleeding. Police later learned the victim had a skull fracture and had bleeding on his brain.
The victim said there were several people with Ash, including a woman the victim said "lured him" out of his residence for the attack. The victim said Ash believed he had stolen tools from Ash. The woman has not been charged.
Ash's car was found in an alleyway near the victim's residence. Police found two tire irons in the back seat, which were seized as evidence.
Ash was located during a traffic stop Wednesday. The affidavit states he lied multiple times to police. Ash reportedly yelled to the woman with him to not speak to officers.
Ash told police he had been present when the victim was attacked but denied hitting the victim himself. He said he had asked another man to help him confront the victim over the alleged theft, and that he had not intended for the victim to be hurt.
Ash was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released from jail on pretrial supervision, and a no-contact order was issued between Ash and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Bonneville District Court.