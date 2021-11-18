A man who reportedly raped two children in the early 2000s has been arrested in Michigan to face charges in Idaho Falls.
Karl Ford, 59, has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department the rapes reportedly occurred between March 2002 and May 2004. The victims were 5 and 7 years old at the time of the abuse.
The victims first reported the rapes several years after they occurred, leading to a criminal investigation.
During a recorded phone call in August, one of the victims spoke to Ford and confronted him about the reported sexual abuse, psychological abuse and manipulation he engaged in when the victim was a child.
“During the 45 minutes conversation Karl never once denied any of the allegations that were made by (the victim),” a detective wrote in the affidavit. “Karl also made the statement that he was sorry for assaulting (the victim) and that he did not know why he did it.”
Police detectives and the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a warrant for Ford’s arrest on Sept. 21 and learned he was in Kent County, Michigan. Ford was arrested on Oct. 1 with the help of local law enforcement.
“The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation,” the news release stated.
According to the release, Ford confessed to raping the victims, telling police he did so on multiple occasions. He has since been transferred to the Bonneville County Jail.
Lewd conduct with a child under 16 is punishable with up to life in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.