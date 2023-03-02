Idaho Falls Police arrested a man Monday who reportedly had cocaine, marijuana and a pile of nearly $20,000 in cash on his table.
A probable cause affidavit states the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the residence of Peter Farrell, 28, after receiving a report that he and a woman were having a medical emergency.
Paramedics found Farrell and the woman were fine, but contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department due to the drugs and cash pile, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Farrell reportedly gave police permission to search his residence. Police found a baggie containing a substance police believed to be cocaine, 14 bars of Alprazolam and THC vapes.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene and indicated there were drugs in Farrell's car. Police reportedly found 1.7 pounds of THC wax and another bag of cocaine. A package addressed to Farrell from New Mexico was found in the car and had an estimated 2,000 doses of LSD. Two guns were also found in the car.
The cash on Farrell's table totaled $19,330, most of it in $10, $20 and $50 bills. Two of the bills were rolled up and appeared to have been used to snort cocaine. Farrell told the money was his savings from the previous two-and-a-half years.
Farrell was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison and up to a $25,000 fine. He was also charged with trafficking between 1 and 5 pounds of marijuana, punishable with a mandatory minimum of one year in prison and up to 15 years in prison, as well as a fine between $5,000 and $50,000.
Farrell was released to pretrial supervision after his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14 in Bonneville County Court.
