A man who was arrested in December for trafficking 18 pounds of methamphetamine has accepted a plea deal in federal court.
Heath Dunn, 39, was arrested on Dec. 4 after an Idaho State Police Trooper stopped him on West 65th South. Dunn was returning to Idaho Falls from Nevada and was suspected by law enforcement to be trafficking drugs.
A K-9 officer indicated there were drugs in the truck Dunn was driving. Eighteen pounds of meth were discovered in a box on the undercarriage of the truck. Police also found $10,221 in cash in the car.
According to the plea agreement accepted by Dunn, he admitted to transporting drugs from Arizona to Idaho on at least five separate occasions.
Dunn was originally charged in Bonneville County with drug trafficking. The case was dismissed in January after charges were filed against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office. He pleaded guilty on July 9 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. A date for Dunn's sentencing was not available.
Fredrick Norton, who was arrested with Dunn and charged with drug trafficking, has had his case reduced to possession of a controlled substance. The case remains in Bonneville County Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 31.