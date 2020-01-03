A man has been charged in Jefferson County for sexually abusing a teenager multiple times.
Lloyd Michael Vidrine, 35, admitted to police he had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old boy, meeting with the victim after school. He denied some of the specific incidents the victim had described to law enforcement.
The case was investigated by both the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the sexual encounters were not forced by Vidrine, and the victim was a willing participant. Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult who is three or more years older than they are, and sex acts are a crime by the adult.
Upon learning of the relationship, the victim's parents reported it to law enforcement. The victim told law enforcement they had sex four times, three in Jefferson County and once at a hotel in Idaho Falls. Vidrine admitted to taking the victim to the hotel but denied that they had sex there.
Vidrine said he assumed the victim was 18 but learned later that he was 17 years old. He first told police they had "almost had sex." When the detective asked Vidrine to clarify what he meant by "almost," Vidrine admitted they engaged in sexual activity.
The victim's father confronted Vidrine about the relationship. Vidrine repeatedly denied the allegations, but then admitted to the father that he and the teen had engaged in sex.
Police recovered messages Vidrine and the victim sent each other indicating they were in a relationship. Vidrine said they met through the dating app Tinder.
Vidrine was charged with three counts of sexual battery against a child 16 to 17 years of age, each punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $250,000.
A date for his next hearing has not been posted.