An Idaho Falls man who was arrested for attempted strangulation is facing more charges.
Michael Eatinger, 47, was first arrested on May 8 after he reportedly entered a woman’s home, grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall. According to court records, the new charge of first-degree stalking comes from a second arrest that occurred May 16.
The victim told police during the initial arrest that Eatinger had been stalking her and threatening her and her boyfriend.
At around 1 a.m. May 16 the victim called police to report Eatinger had been sending her threatening text messages and that she had seen him driving by her house, in violation of a no-contact order filed in the attempted strangulation case.
The victim showed officers seven text messages she said were sent by Eatinger, in which he “threatened to put her current boyfriend in the hospital,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Eatinger also reportedly sent text messages to the victim telling her to turn off her security cameras and indicating he was close enough to her home to know there were no police in the area.
During the May 8 incident, Eatinger reportedly entered the victim’s home looking for her boyfriend before the attempted strangulation. The victim had told police she sometimes saw Eatinger outside her house with night vision goggles. A civil protection order was in place between the victim and Eatinger.
The victim reportedly had security footage of Eatinger outside her home at 3 a.m., in which he was seen knocking on her house’s windows. In another incident one of her security cameras was knocked over, though footage did not capture who or what caused it.
First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. Eatinger was also charged with violation of a no-contact order and violation of a civil protection order, both misdemeanors.
According to court records, Eatinger’s bond from his attempted strangulation case was revoked. On Monday he posted a $25,000 bond in both cases and was released from jail.
A preliminary hearing for the new case is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 10 in Bonneville County Court.