An Idaho Falls man who shot and injured a man in a shooting on New Year's in 2021 was sentenced to prison on April 11.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, to serve between one and five years in prison.
Aguirre was originally charged with aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, with a deadly weapon enhancement. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault as part of the plea agreement.
Aguirre was the apartment manager at the property the victim lived in, and was visiting another tenant when he heard the victim arguing with his girlfriend. He told police when he checked in, the victim immediately drew a gun and shot him.
Police later concluded, however, that there was no evidence of shots fired in Aguirre's direction. Aguirre was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm, but the investigation found he likely shot himself on accident.
Aguirre shot the victim twice, once in the arm and once in the leg. The victim survived and was hospitalized.
Aguirre pleaded not guilty, arguing he acted in self-defense. A trial was delayed after Aguirre was arrested in October 2021 for driving under the influence and his bond was revoked. He was released from jail, but his new bond was also revoked after he was arrested for drunk driving a second time, in February 2022.
As part of the plea deal Aguirre pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in a separate case. Watkins sentenced him to between 18 months and eight years in that case, with his license suspended for two-and-a-half years. The sentence will run concurrent with the aggravated assault case. Aguirre was given credit for 243 days already served in jail.
