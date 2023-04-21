Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre

Aguirre

An Idaho Falls man who shot and injured a man in a shooting on New Year's in 2021 was sentenced to prison on April 11. 

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, to serve between one and five years in prison. 


