An Idaho Falls man who was arrested Sunday after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement was arraigned Monday for first-degree stalking.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the South Falcon Drive home of Corey Kent, 27, after he violated the terms of his pretrial release by not appearing for drug testing. According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were told Kent may be armed and that he was refusing to exit.
A perimeter was set up around the house and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded along with Idaho State Police, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Ammon Fire Department.
Kent refused to exit the house or negotiate with law enforcement. The SWAT team forcibly entered and located Kent in the bathroom, incapacitating him with tear gas. The news release said neither Kent nor the members of the SWAT team were injured. Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said no weapon was recovered at the scene.
Kent had been charged with first-degree stalking and violation of a protection order after he repeatedly messaged a woman who had a civil protection order against him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kent repeatedly sent texts to the victim indicating he could see her and her children playing in the yard.
The victim told deputies Kent had asked friends and family members to harass her. He repeatedly demanded to spend time with his daughter, one of the children staying with the victim. In an email that identified the sender as "Clyde Kent," the sender specifically references the civil protection order and tells the victim to ignore it.
Several other emails were sent from various email addresses, most of them including Corey Kent's name in some form or another.
A sheriff's office deputy contacted Kent in June. He told the deputy he had not spoken to the victim. When the deputy mentioned the messages sent to the victim, Kent told the deputy to prove he was the one who sent the messages.
After Kent was charged and arrested, he was released from jail after posting bond. Court records indicate he failed to show up for mandatory drug testing seven times, leading to his bond being forfeited and a warrant being issued for his arrest.
A preliminary hearing for the stalking charge is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4. The sheriff's office has recommended additional charges for disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers, but no new charges have been filed.