Ashley Miller

Miller

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office

A Blackfoot woman has been arrested after she reportedly hit a man in the head with a claw hammer. 

The victim's mother said her son told her that Ashley Miller, 21, hit him. He had reportedly been trying to get Miller to drive him somewhere, according to the probable cause affidavit.


