A Blackfoot woman has been arrested after she reportedly hit a man in the head with a claw hammer.
The victim's mother said her son told her that Ashley Miller, 21, hit him. He had reportedly been trying to get Miller to drive him somewhere, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The mother said she came home to find the victim holding his head and covered in blood.
A Blackfoot officer arrived on scene. When they attempted to question the victim, he reportedly did not respond and was very distraught.
An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Miller told police that the victim's injuries were self-inflicted. She told police that the victim had been drinking for most of the day and was heavily intoxicated. She said that when she arrived at the residence, the victim had the hammer and a knife, and that he threw the hammer at her.
Miller said the victim nearly hit her son when he threw the hammer, and that she threw the hammer back at him, but said it did not hit him. She claimed Miller then began hitting himself in the head with the hammer. She said he had made threats to self harm in the past.
The hammer was not found at the residence during the police investigation.
Miller was charged with felony battery in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Miller and the victim, and she was released from jail to pretrial services.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bingham County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.