An Idaho Falls man facing charges of attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery has now been charged with intimidating a witness.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zacery Farley, 25, called the victim twice from Bonneville County Jail in late September despite a no-contact order that prevented him from legally contacting her.
Transcripts of the call indicate Farley apologized multiple times to the victim and asked her, "please don't give up on me."
Farley was arrested Sept. 20 after he reportedly choked the victim after an argument. The victim's grandmother overheard the two struggling and called 911.
Police observed red marks around the victim’s throat and blue, gray and red marks around her left eye. Her voice was hoarse.
Farley called the victim from jail twice on Sept. 23. During the first call, he indicated he had been on drugs at the time of the incident.
"I was coming down, I was coming down," Farley said, according to the affidavit. "I really wanted to get high, but I knew I shouldn't get high. I was coming down, and I don't know what happened. I am so sorry."
During the call, the victim indicated she accepted Farley's apology and that she would not "give up" on him.
Farley also twice said: "It will be the same as last time." He then said, "I'm looking at the same charges."
Farley was previously arrested in March after he reportedly whipped the victim with a belt. The victim told police Farley hit her, choked her, and threatened to kill her and take her children if she left him. The case was dismissed after the victim did not respond to subpoenas for her testimony.
Farley attempted to call the victim twice on Sept. 26 and once on Sept. 27.
On Sept. 25, the victim received a call from another inmate, who told her "Squirrel" was sorry. The affidavit states "Squirrel" is a nickname used by Farley.
Intimidating a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Farley's bond was set at $2,500, in addition to the $65,000 bond set on his previous charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.