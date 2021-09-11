Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An unidentified 21-year-old man is in critical condition in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a shooting incident early Saturday morning in Idaho Falls.
Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Hurricanes, a bar at 888 N. Holmes Ave., at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, an Idaho Falls Police Department news release said. Callers reported that a four-door silver car was seen fleeing the area.
Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the scene and confirmed multiple shots had been fired in the parking lot east of Hurricanes and North Freeman Avenue. It appeared that multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the bar, striking multiple cars and the building, the release said.
Responding officers spotted a vehicle matching the description given by callers speeding in the area near the bar. Officers behind the suspect vehicle activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect continued driving through the parking lot and out onto Whittier Street, the release said. The pursuing officer utilized a pursuit intervention technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of Whittier Street and North Freeman Avenue. A second officer positioned his vehicle to block the suspect vehicle from moving, the release said.
When the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Officers exited their vehicles and pursued the suspect. During this brief foot pursuit, an officer discharged their service weapon and the suspect sustained injuries. There were no reported injuries to bystanders or police officers on scene, the release said.
According to the release, Idaho Falls Police officers removed a firearm from the suspect and began to render medical aid to him. Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel responded to the scene and took over medical care, ultimately transporting the suspect to EIRMC.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, as is standard protocol for incidents in which, in the course of their duties, an officer discharges their service weapon resulting in the injury or death of another person.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200. Information also can be shared anonymously through Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.