An adult male is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following an early morning stabbing at a Blackfoot gas station on New Year's Day.

Blackfoot Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, a police department news release said.


