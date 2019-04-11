A man who barricaded himself in a hotel room for several hours was arraigned Thursday for failure to register a change of address as a sex offender.
Justin Derek Ferguson, 28, had registered an address on Hansen Avenue as his home in January. His probation officer reported to police on March 15 that Ferguson had not checked in with her. Ferguson was convicted of rape in 2009 and is required to keep his address updated for the Idaho Sex Offender Registry.
A landlord told law enforcement the residence Ferguson had registered was rented by a woman and that he did not know of Ferguson staying there.
The woman told the sheriff's office she had let Ferguson stay with her until February.
The probation officer told the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office that she and Idaho Falls Police Department officers had attempted to contact Ferguson. They learned he was staying at a residence on Bear Avenue. According to the case report, Ferguson would either run or hide when law enforcement approached the residence.
The search for Ferguson ended Wednesday when law enforcement learned he was at the Quality Inn and Suites on River Parkway. Ferguson claimed to have weapons and barricaded himself in the room. SWAT teams decided to breach the room around 4 p.m. and arrested Ferguson.
Failure to register a change of address as a sex offender is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Ferguson's bond was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 19 in Bonneville County Courthouse.