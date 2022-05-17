An Idaho Falls man who was twice convicted for child sexual assault is now facing a third charge.
Michael Schwindt, 34, made an initial appearance in Bonneville County Court on Monday after a second victim came forward saying she was sexually abused by him when she was 7 years old.
Schwindt was previously convicted for child sexual abuse in 2016 for two separate cases, both in Bingham County. He has been imprisoned since then, and recently was transferred to Bonneville County Jail to face the new charge.
The victim first spoke to a Bingham County Sheriff's Office detective in May 2019. The victim said she had a conversation with a relative about Schwindt's prison sentence and disclosed the previous sexual abuse. The case against Schwindt was filed in 2019, but he was only recently transferred to face the charge.
During a forensic interview, the victim said Schwindt touched her inappropriately and told her not to tell anyone or she would get in trouble.
In one incident, Schwindt reportedly forced the victim to perform a sex act. The victim told the forensic interviewer she fled, and that Schwindt chased her and yelled. Schwindt also took nude photographs of the victim, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she would tell Schwindt to stop during the reported sexual abuse and that he would ignore her. She said she did not tell anyone because she was afraid Schwindt would hurt her if she did tell anyone.
The probable cause affidavit states one of the sexual assaults happened in a truck Schwindt drove for a trucking company in Bonneville County. The detective tracked down the truck and showed the victim pictures of it. The victim confirmed it was the same truck in which Schwindt assaulted her.
The detective interviewed Schwindt in July 2019. Schwindt reportedly admitted he sexually assaulted and raped the victim multiple times. He also reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim in Bonneville County.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison.
According to court records, Schwindt has already completed the fixed terms of his sentences, and has a parole hearing on his previous convictions scheduled for September 2022.
Much of the sexual abuse described in the affidavit occurred in Salt Lake City. A clerk at the 3rd Judicial Court in Utah said Schwindt has been charged there with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy of a child, but that he has yet to make a court appearance due to his imprisonment in Idaho.
A no-contact order has been issued between Schwindt and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 27 in Bonneville County Court.