A man who initially was sentenced to probation in a stalking case has now been sentenced to prison.
According to court records George Capson, 44, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Bingham County to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison. An affidavit filed against him states that, in May, Capson went to a bar for five hours.
The terms of Capson’s probation state he is not allowed to visit any establishment that serves alcohol. Capson reportedly violated this term of his probation by attending the bar for a friend’s birthday party. The complaint also states he is not allowed to be out after 10 p.m. unless it is for work.
When questioned about the violation, Capson reportedly admitted to having several drinks while at the bar.
Capson was first arrested in January 2021 and charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree stalking. Court records state he grabbed a woman as she was returning home and forced her into a chair, telling her to give him the passcode to her phone.
Capson attempted to force the victim to contact her attorney and tell them to dismiss a civil case between them as well as a civil protection order that had been issued between Capson and the victim. He had a knife and threatened to kill the victim if she did not do as he told her.
A relative of the victim went to the victim’s residence and called 911 after seeing Capson. Capson fled in a car with the victim, but was later arrested in a parking lot.
The second-degree kidnapping charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Capson has been given credit for the 18 months he had already served in jail. A review hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12 in the case.