An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at the Idaho Falls Temple was sentenced to prison Monday.
Austin Kuck, 29, was arrested in May after he and Frederick Free, 24, shot at each other in the temple parking lot following an argument.
District Judge Michael Whyte sentenced Kuck to a minimum of three years and up to five years in prison.
Kuck told law enforcement he went to the parking lot to confront Free because he believed Free was involved in a recent burglary at his home.
When the two men met, Kuck said he saw several of his missing belongings in Free's vehicle. He said he confronted Free and that Free drew a gun and pointed it at him.
Kuck asked Free if he was going to shoot him. Free reportedly said "Yes," and shot Kuck in the hand.
Free called police after the shooting and admitted he was involved, giving a description of events that matched Kuck's. He added, however, that he tried to flee the parking lot afterward and that Kuck pulled a gun and fired at least five shots.
Two witnesses corroborated Free's statement. Kuck later told police he was acting in self-defense. The prosecution and police rejected that argument, saying that because Free was fleeing, Kuck was not defending himself when he shot back.
Kuck pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for the prosecution dropping a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm at a vehicle.
Free was charged with aggravated battery for his role in the shooting, as well as possession of a controlled substance after fentanyl pills were found in his car. A status conference is scheduled in his case for May 1, and a four-day jury trial is set to begin June 27.
