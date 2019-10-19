A man was killed late Friday in an officer-involved shooting with Idaho Falls police officers.
The names of the suspect and the officers involved have not been released. The suspect's name was being withheld pending next of kin notifications, a Saturday morning police department news release said. The officers were not injured in the incident.
No other individuals were involved in the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public, the release said.
The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 25th Street and South Emerson Avenue, the release said.
The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. Such investigations are standard protocol in officer-involved shootings, the release said. The critical incident team consists of representatives from the Idaho State Police, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Idaho State Police is acting as the lead investigative agency.
The incident was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls in less than a year and the third in the past two years.
On Nov. 2, 2018, an Idaho State Police trooper shot and killed Jesse Jesús Quinton following a physical struggle as the trooper chased Quinton who was fleeing a traffic stop on foot.
On Jan. 23, 2018, an Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed Shane McVey after two officers had pursued McVey into a basement and McVey charged them and attacked them with pepper spray.
In both cases the law enforcement officers' actions were ruled to be justified.
No other information regarding Friday's shooting will be released at this time, the police department news release said.