A man who was arrested in June for beating his girlfriend will serve up to 12 years in prison after he was sentenced Monday.
Miguel Luis Cruz Lopez, 31, will serve between two and 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge. A rape charge was dismissed by the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office as part of a plea agreement.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Lopez after the victim reported him. The two had been living together in a trailer on a dairy farm. The victim told deputies Lopez would beat her weekly. She reported Lopez raped her twice in two days and she was having severe physical pain from the attack.
The day after the second rape, the victim fled the trailer while Lopez showered and contacted a co-worker, who took her home and called law enforcement.
The incident report states deputies saw multiple bruises and injuries on the victim, and that she was still in pain while being examined to collect physical evidence of the attack. The report states Lopez admitted to beating and raping the victim.
Lopez was given credit for 131 days he had served in jail since his arrest. He was also ordered to pay $2,471.90 in fees and fines.