A man who was arrested for choking and beating a woman who confronted him for kissing her teenage daughter was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Tomas Alejandro Moralez-Perez, 23, to a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to eight years. He was given credit for the 10 months he has already spent in jail.
A separate charge for sexual battery was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Moralez-Perez entered an Alford plea to charges of attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery.
The attempted strangulation happened in April after the girl told her mother that Moralez-Perez had forcefully kissed her and that he had entered a bathroom while she was showering and refused to leave.
When the mother confronted Moralez-Perez, he choked her, threw her to the ground and kicked her multiple times.
"She came to the hospital with 17 large bruises," Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said during sentencing.
Moralez-Perez left the residence, but told the mother he was going to kill her when he returned.
The teen girl said Moralez-Perez had been sending her inappropriate text messages and asking her to send him nude photos.
In one incident Moralez-Perez reportedly told the victim her mother was sick and she needed to come home. She returned home to find only him there, but as she went to leave, he reportedly said that if she left she would never see her mother again.
“(The victim) asked Alejandro what he meant by this, and he said if she left the house (her mother) was going to get hurt, so (the victim) decided to stay at the house,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Spencer accused Moralez-Perez of lacking remorse for his actions, saying he had told the presentence investigator he only entered the Alford plea to avoid the sex offense charges.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom, however, said his client felt compelled to enter the Alford plea because he was afraid that a jury would not believe his side of the story because of his immigration status and because he only spoke Spanish.
Wixom asked the court to give Moralez-Perez probation so he would be deported, noting that he would face felony charges if he ever entered the United States again.
Watkins, however, agreed with Spencer that the offense warranted a prison sentence.