A man was shot in Bingham County after he reportedly drew a rifle following a chase with law enforcement.
According to a news release, the suspect, who the Bingham County Sheriff's Office believes to be Kenneth Jensen, 30, of Idaho Falls, was involved in a fight at the Sage Hill truck stop. He fled when law enforcement arrived at the scene, driving away in a stolen pickup truck. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the truck had been reported stolen Thursday morning. The vehicle was connected to two attempted burglaries at stores in Bonneville County.
Deputies pursued the suspect onto U.S. Highway 91 to the overpass onto Interstate 15. When the road ended, the suspect tried to back up and reportedly hit a police car that had pursued him.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the suspect then drew a rifle. A Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to Portneuf Medical Center but refused to identify himself or accept treatment. He was taken to the Bingham County Jail. He was later taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment, Rowland said. His fingerprints were taken to confirm his identity.
The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave, standard practice in officer-involved shootings. The Idaho State Police will lead the investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force.
If the suspect is confirmed to be Jensen, it would be the second police chase he was involved within a week. Jensen was arrested in Wyoming on Saturday after he reportedly fled from a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy. Jensen went over the Wyoming border and was pursued and arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Jensen has been charged in Bonneville County for misdemeanor domestic abuse.
A woman who was in the car with the suspect may face charges related to the fight at the Sage Hill truck stop. A child was also in the car. Rowland said more information may be available Friday.