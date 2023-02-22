An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department and several officers alleging police improperly used a Taser on him.
The lawsuit was filed in January. A complaint states officers were responding to the home of Michael Martinez and his wife after receiving a call On Sept. 25, 2021 about the two shouting at each other.
The complaint states that Martinez's wife told officers there was no violence. Martinez forbade them from entering his home and also refused to leave when asked by police. Sgt. Sage Albright reportedly charged inside the house, the complaint said.
Robin Dunn, Martinez's attorney, wrote that his client put his hands above his head and that officer Brandon Anderson used a Taser on Martinez twice. Martinez reportedly pulled out the Taser's barbs and Albright put him in a headlock. Martinez'swife reportedly began hitting one of the officers and yelling at them to stop before being restrained.
Both Martinez and his wife were charged with resisting arrest, but the charges were later dismissed by Idaho Falls City Prosecutor Jeffrey Thomason.
The complaint points out there was no underlying charge in either criminal case and alleges Albright and Anderson used a Taser on Martinez without reason to believe he had committed a crime. Police did not have a search warrant to enter the home, the complaint said.
An affidavit in the case against Martinez's wife states that she told police that there were seven guns in the house and that Albright entered the home after Martinez retreated inside.
The affidavit further states Martinez took a "bladed fighting stance" toward Albright, which is cited in the affidavit as the reason he was detained.
The complaint alleges that bodycam video contradicts the police report, but does not say how.
The lawsuit names Albright and Anderson as defendants, as well as Police Chief Bryce Johnson and Capt. Jessica Marley.
Martinez is requesting damages of more than $10,000, alleging the officers committed battery and false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also accuses the city of failure to supervise and negligence.
No hearings have been scheduled and the defendants have yet to respond in court. Subpoenas have been issued for the Idaho Falls Police department and the four named defendants.
