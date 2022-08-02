An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force.
According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Irvine and his attorney, Jason Wood, did not demand a specific amount as part of the complaint, but did write that the injuries have cost Irvine more than $10,000, with more expenses expected.
According to the complaint, officers were responding to a report of a man attacking someone with a baseball bat. The complaint alleges Irvine was the victim during a confrontation with another man in a parking lot at South Utah Avenue.
Irvine alleges that the man with the baseball bat attacked him and that he got on his bicycle to escape his attacker. He said police arrived and saw him riding away.
"Possessing no more information than that, Cook chased (Irvine) down and immediately seized him by violently tackling, pushing and/or smashing him from his bike to the ground, causing (Irvine) severe injuries that required two surgeries to repair," Wood wrote in the complaint.
According to Wood, Irvine had eight broken ribs from the incident, five of which were reportedly severely displaced. Wood said surgeons had to use metal screws to fix Irvine's ribs.
Wood goes on to argue Cook's actions were unjustified, saying there was no evidence his client had committed a crime or was committing a crime.
The lawsuit also lists 10 John Does as defendants, stating those spots could be filled with the names of other officers if plaintiff determines other officers should be made defendants.
The city of Idaho Falls also is listed as a defendant. Wood argues that Cook's actions indicate the city did not properly train him to understand the rights of individuals.
A police report written by Cook after the incident differs from the plaintiff's complaint as to what happened the night of the incident.
Cook's report lists Irvine as a suspect, while the man with the baseball bat is named as a victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Irvine, who was homeless at the time of the incident, confronted the man with the bat over a parking space in the lot that Irvine said was for homeless people.
The man with the bat, who also was reportedly homeless, told police he told Irvine to leave multiple times, but that Irvine was aggressive. He said he hit Irvine on the hand with the bat when Irvine approached him.
Cook wrote that when he arrived, he told the man with the bat to drop his weapon, and that he complied.
Cook also wrote that Irvine got on his bicycle when police arrived and ignored orders to stop. Cook said he then ran to Irvine and pushed him off the bike.
The affidavit states an ambulance was called to treat cuts found on Irvine's right shoulder and forehead. Irvine received treatment, but declined further medical care or to be taken to the hospital.
Two witnesses told the deputy Irvine was asked to leave multiple times. One of the witnesses said Irvine approached the man with the bat first before being hit.
No criminal charges were filed in the incident.
Wood told the Post Register that Cook's own report indicates he did not have probable cause to detain Irvine, as the other man was visibly holding the bat reported in the 911 call. Wood also said there were other witnesses of the altercation who were not cited in the probable cause affidavit who disputed the statements made by the man with the bat.
Though the case was filed in May, a paralegal working with Wood said the city wasn't served with the suit until Monday. The department has 21 days after being served to respond to the allegation.
No court dates or hearings have been scheduled in the case.