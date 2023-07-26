Brunker, Kevin lightened

Brunker

 Bonneville County Jail

A man was arrested Saturday morning after threatening someone with a machete at a hotel in the 800 block of Lindsay Boulevard.

A little after midnight Saturday, Idaho Falls police responded to a report of a disturbance at the hotel, the probable cause affidavit said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.