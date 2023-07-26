A man was arrested Saturday morning after threatening someone with a machete at a hotel in the 800 block of Lindsay Boulevard.
A little after midnight Saturday, Idaho Falls police responded to a report of a disturbanceat the hotel, the probable cause affidavit said.
Police were then contacted by the victim who said he was being threatened with a machete. Kevin Brunker, 29, had gotten into a "quick, heated altercation," with one of the victims, the affidavit said.
The victim said Brunker "was getting intimate" with someone else in the room while the victim was still present, the affidavit said. Brunker wanted the victim to get out of the hotel room, and the victim reportedly then threatened to sue Brunker.
After the threat to sue, Brunker pulled out a machete. Brunker later told the police on the scene that the machete was unsheathed and held it between himself and the victim.
Brunker reportedly put it away quickly, telling officers he immediately realized what he had done.
An Idaho Falls Police officer then talked with he victim before arrestingBrunker.
After hearing both accounts, the officer went up to the hotel room and found an unsheathed machete on the bed. Itsmatching sheath was at the foot of the bed, the affidavit said.
Brunker was taken to the Bonneville County Jail andwas charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $20,000, according to court documents.
Brunker initially appeared in court Monday. A no-contact order was placed between Brunker and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 4.
If Brunker is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.
