The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for felony domestic battery. Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 29, is wanted for his role in an early morning disturbance in Bonneville County near 1st Street and Ammon Road where a female victim was badly injured.
Leiva-Campos is believed to be driving a 2002 Gold Acura with Idaho license plate 8BLR839. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information as to Leiva-Campos' whereabouts to contact deputies immediately through dispatch at 208-529-1200.
Anyone with information can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983 or online at ifcrime.org.