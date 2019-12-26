A Bonneville County man was arrested for aggravated assault late on Christmas Eve after he reportedly aimed a shotgun at his wife and brother-in-law during an argument.
Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police troopers arrested Samuel Sherry, 27, after being called to a residence on 70th East near Ucon. The probable cause affidavit said that Sherry and his brother-in-law were outside when deputies arrived, while his wife and child were waiting inside.
Sherry’s wife and brother-in-law told police that Sherry had pushed his wife against the wall during an argument earlier that night, the affidavit said. The brother-in-law intervened and the three began arguing with each other, at which point Sherry took the shotgun out and aimed it at the other two before the gun was taken away from him.
Sherry told police that his brother-in-law had assaulted him in the driveway of the home and verbally threatened him, at which point he went inside and retrieved the shotgun. The arresting officer noted that Sherry was inconsistent about whether the fight happened inside and what had led to the argument.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office charged Sherry with felony aggravated assault, which can be punished by up to five years in prison, along with misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child and resisting arrest. Idaho law says that battery in the presence of a child could double the maximum penalty of a conviction.