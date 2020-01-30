The man who arranged the deadly drug deal that killed his friend has been sentenced to retained jurisdiction.
While handing down the sentence, District Judge Bruce Pickett told Christopher Allen Rhondeau, 31, that he would impose the underlying sentence of three to 13 years in prison if he believed Rhondeau was at risk of returning to a life of drugs.
"Absent intervention, you'll likely end up dead as well," Pickett said.
Rhondeau was charged in August after he arranged a heroin sale between his friend, Jerrad Donald Haley, and Jack Peyton Chance Winger.
Haley later overdosed in an apartment in the presence of Rhondeau and his girlfriend who was with him. Rhondeau and the woman left Haley with a jacket covering his face but claimed Haley was alive when they left. Rhondeau later admitted he had tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate Haley and left because he was afraid.
Both Rhondeau and Winger were charged with delivery of a controlled substance with an enhancement for infliction of great bodily harm. The enhancement was dropped from Rhondeau's case as part of a plea agreement.
The defense and prosecution both recommended retained jurisdiction with Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark asking for a longer underlying sentence.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said his client was caught in a cycle of addiction, trying to quit only to relapse. Rhondeau reportedly has been hospitalized eight times for drug overdoses.
Gustaves said Rhondeau had resorted to a life of crime to feed his addiction but had stayed sober during his incarceration.
"He is clean, and at this point, he is enforced sober," Gustaves said.
Gustaves said his client would likely return to drugs if released, and argued retained jurisdiction could provide the treatment needed to help him avoid drugs.
Clark said the longer indeterminate sentence was necessary because Rhondeau's actions led to his friend's death. He pointed out Rhondeau had left his friend when he could have called for an ambulance.
"The irony is the Legislature, a couple of years ago, passed a law to expand the Good Samaritan law to state that if this defendant calls 911 and says, 'I've got an emergency, and it's an overdose,' and he gets his friend some help, this defendant doesn't get in trouble for any of the drugs that would have been found there," Clark said.
If Rhondeau completes the rider program, typically lasting six months to a year in prison, Pickett can decide whether to release him on parole or impose the underlying sentence.
Winger has pleaded guilty to the delivery of a controlled substance charge and is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.