An Idaho Falls man who attacked multiple people with a closet rod was sentenced to probation Wednesday.
Christopher Lakoda Michael Sandvig, 19, was arrested in May after Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to reports he was attacking other residents in his apartment complex.
Five people were injured during the altercation, some of whom transported themselves to a hospital for treatment.
Sandvig was found in his bedroom. According to court records, he said he did not remember attacking others but was apologetic when he realized what had happened.
Three of the five aggravated battery charges filed against Sandvig were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Sandvig to serve three years on probation and 20 hours of community service. He was given an underlying sentence of one to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes his probation.