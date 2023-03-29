Donovan Helsing

Helsing

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who punched a man in the face and broke his eye socket was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation. 

District Judge Bruce Pickett also granted 18-year-old Donovan Helsing withheld judgment, meaning the conviction can be dismissed from Helsing's record after he serves his sentence. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.