An Idaho Falls man who punched a man in the face and broke his eye socket was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation.
District Judge Bruce Pickett also granted 18-year-old Donovan Helsing withheld judgment, meaning the conviction can be dismissed from Helsing's record after he serves his sentence.
Helsing was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in October after the victim was hospitalized. As police investigated the attack they discovered Helsing had posted a picture of the victim unconscious after the attack.
“This is what happens when you lay your hands on my cousin one hit out cold,” the caption to the photo said. Helsing later said the victim had hit his cousin, an accusation the victim denied.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penelope North-Shaul revealed during the sentencing that the victim still has numbness and vision loss from the injury.
Pickett told Helsing he had mixed feelings about how to handle the case, saying he didn't want to punish him in a way which would negatively affect his life long term, but also did not want him to get off too lightly given the injury to the victim.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said Helsing had no prior criminal history and was evaluated as a low risk to reoffend during the presentence investigation. He also said Helsing had no history of drug or alcohol use.
Gustaves asked for the withheld judgment, saying Helsing had expressed interest in enlisting in the military, which he would not be able to do with a felony conviction on his record.
"Give him the opportunity to prove this was a mistake," Gustaves said.
North-Shaul said she had agreed in the plea deal to not oppose a withheld judgment. She cited many of the same reasons Gustaves gave, including the lack of criminal history and Helsing's young age.
North-Shaul said she was concerned about Helsing's maturity, suggesting he should enter an anger management program. She said Helsing showed up to his interview with the presentence investigator with a black eye and explained he had been hit at a truck meet after insulting another man's truck.
The prosecutor expressed concern the incident demonstrated Helsing had a habit of getting into fights. North-Shaul asked the judge to give Helsing 15 days in jail along with his probation.
Gustaves countered that Helsing was the victim in that incident and he should not be punished because someone attacked him. Pickett agreed with Gustaves.
Pickett told Helsing, however, he was concerned by his continued involvement in fights. The judge said he knew some of his own former classmates from high school who got into fights regularly, and that it led them down a bad path.
"I've seen those people go to prison," Pickett said. "I've seen two of them dead."
Pickett also said he was disgusted by Helsing's social medial posts after the attack.
"It wasn't enough that you knocked him out, it wasn't enough that you broke a bone in his face, you bragged about it, you gloated about it," Pickett said.
Pickett agreed to grant the withheld judgment and did not impose an underlying sentence. The judge warned Helsing he could still do so, and that if he got into another fight or committed another crime on probation, he could still face a sentence for the aggravated battery as well as lose the withheld judgment.
Helsing will have to serve five days of jail time and 100 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay $919.91 in restitution to the victim.
