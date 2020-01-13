A Bonneville County man who broke a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy's ankle was sentenced to prison Monday.
Michael Wayne Hill Jr., 46, was arrested in January 2019 after he threatened to blow up his house with his daughter outside.
When deputies responded, Hill claimed he did not mean to follow through on his threat. Law enforcement at first chastised Hill for his behavior but did not arrest him.
As the deputies were leaving, however, Hill ran to his mother's house. A no-contact order had previously been issued between him and his mother. The deputies arrested him for violating the order. He resisted, and during the struggle, Hill kicked a deputy in the leg, causing him to fall and break his ankle.
Hill was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he continued to resist and broke a deputy's thumb. A deputy had to be placed in the back seat of the patrol car to stop Hill from hurting himself.
Hill accepted a plea deal admitting to assault or battery upon certain personnel. Charges for violating a no-contact order and malicious injury to property were dismissed.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Hill to a minimum of two years in prison with an indeterminate period of three years. The sentence will run concurrently with a theft case Hill was sentenced to on the same day.