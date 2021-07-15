An Idaho Falls man who broke into a woman’s home and caused more than $5,000 in damage was sentenced to probation Thursday.
District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Matthew Morey, 27, to serve four years on probation, with an underlying sentence of two to four years in prison.
Morey was arrested in February after he violated a civil protection order between himself and the victim.
In a separate civil suit, the victim informed a judge that damage to a rental she was being held responsible for was in fact caused by Morey. The victim stated in court records that she was not at home at the time out of fear of how Morey would react to her filing the protection order.
Morey also sent the victim threatening messages after she filed the protection order. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer informed Morey that his actions violated the court order. He responded by hanging up the phone.
The victim gave an impact statement at Morey’s sentencing saying she suffered from anxiety and depression after he stalked her. She said she is triggered by behavior that reminds her of Morey, including anyone saying “shut up,” or people using specific curse words.
Defense Attorney Tyler Salvesen said his client was pleading guilty to take responsibility for his actions. He asked for a sentence of probation, noting that Morey’s criminal history was limited to a single nonviolent misdemeanor.
“I think he’s very remorseful for what happened, and I don’t think this is going to happen again,” Salvesen said.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked for retained jurisdiction for Morey, saying that he minimized his actions when talking to the presentence investigator.
Bean said Morey blamed the victim for the situation. She said he characterized his own actions as momentary bad judgment.
Bean pointed out, however, that stalking is a pattern of behavior and that Morey was charged based on several incidents. She also said the messages he sent the victim were “some of the worst things that someone could say to someone else.”
“The victim can’t even feel safe in her own home because he’s infiltrating it after the court said not to,” Bean said.
As part of the plea agreement, a separate charge of malicious injury to property was not filed based on the damage to the rental property. Bean asked the judge to keep the matter open for a year until final damages can be assessed, saying the damage was estimated at a total of $5,850.