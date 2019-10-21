An Idaho Falls man who beat, choked and threatened a woman was sentenced to a rider program Monday.
Oris Martinez, 43, was arrested in November after the victim called police to report Martinez. According to court records, Martinez destroyed both of their phones in an apparent attempt to stop the victim from calling 911.
Martinez originally was charged with attempted strangulation. It was reduced to felony domestic battery as part of a plea agreement.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tanner Crowther read an impact statement from the victim.
“I question all that I do to the point of fear of making the wrong decision of who I let in my life,” Crowther read from the victim’s statement.
The victim wrote that she had trusted Martinez, and the abuse had caused her to become wary of building relationships, particularly with men.
Crowther noted that Martinez was already on probation when he was arrested. He cited the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, which included multiple bruises. He recommended a rider program.
Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom asked the judge to sentence Martinez to serve his time in the county jail. Wixom said his client would serve the same amount of time as a rider program.
Wixom suggested Martinez could set up his own treatment program locally. He said Martinez had done well in jail, particularly on work detail. Wixom said his client had made efforts to get treatment in jail.
Martinez gave a statement saying he struggled with a family history of alcoholism. He said being placed on work detail had given him the chance to help the community and redeem himself.
“I just want to break the cycle, Your Honor,” Martinez said.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. agreed that treating alcoholism was Martinez’s primary concern, given his criminal history.
“One wonders if you didn’t have that problem, how many of these offenses wouldn’t be in your past,” Watkins said.
The judge said he had been leaning toward sending Martinez to prison, but that Wixom’s arguments had convinced him the rider program was better.
Watkins gave Martinez an underlying sentence of four to 10 years in prison.
Retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, is a treatment program lasting six months to a year. The defendant undergoes therapy to reduce the likelihood they will commit another offense. At the end of the program, Watkins can either release Martinez from prison if he is successful in the program or impose the underlying sentence.