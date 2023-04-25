An Idaho Falls man who was arrested for attempting to choke a woman, then called her hundreds of times in an effort to convince her to change her story was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Monday.
District Judge Michael Whyte told Justin Wayne Gould, 29, that he was concerned because Gould had been to prison before only to be arrested a year after release.
The judge agreed to the rider sentence after the defense and prosecution jointly recommended it.
Gould was arrested in July after the victim reported she was meeting with Gould when he put her in a chokehold.
After his arrest, Gould both called the victim 202 times from his personal account and 115 times from an account belonging to another inmate, in violation of a no-contact order filed in the case. The victim answered about a third of them.
Gould appeared to be aware his jail calls were being recorded and talked about himself and the victim in the third person, apparently hoping jail deputies would think he was talking to someone else.
Gould was recorded telling the victim to tell the judge “whatever she needed to” so the charges against him would be dropped.
Those attempts to contact the victim ended up carrying a harsher sentence than the attempted strangulation, which was reduced to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement.
The only felony Gould pleaded guilty to was intimidation of a witness, for which Gould was given an underlying sentence of three to five years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes his rider program.
Whyte also sentenced Gould to six months for the misdemeanor battery, though, because Gould had already spent 10 months in jail, his sentence was already served. The four month difference also counted toward his sentence for a year of probation for multiple violations of the no-contact order.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a prison program aimed at reducing the risk of recidivism by a defendant. The person participates in classes for up to a year. Once completed, the judge can review their progress and either release them on probation or impose the underlying sentence.
