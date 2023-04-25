Justin Wayne Gould

Gould

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested for attempting to choke a woman, then called her hundreds of times in an effort to convince her to change her story was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Monday.

District Judge Michael Whyte told Justin Wayne Gould, 29, that he was concerned because Gould had been to prison before only to be arrested a year after release.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.