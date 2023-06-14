District Judge Dane Watkins sentenced a man who choked a woman to retained jurisdiction Tuesday.
The sentence stood at the midpoint between the defense's and prosecution's recommendations for Brett Karinen, 29.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal said Karinen should go to prison, given his previous abuse convictions, while Defense Attorney John Thomas argued for Karinen to be sent to a rehabilitation center for addiction.
Karinen was arrested in November after a woman told police he choked her for refusing to have sex with him.
The victim said it was not the first time Karinen had attacked her, and that she had learned to relax while being choked to make it easier to breathe. She said Karinen had previously threatened her with violence if she refused sex, but had stopped because he was afraid of being charged with rape.
Karinen was charged with attempted strangulation and battery with intent to commit a serious felony. The battery charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Karinen was also arrested in 2020 after a stand off with police. He had reportedly attacked a woman, then fled with a 16-year-old babysitter.
Watkins had sentenced Karinen to a year in prison after that incident. Neal said he was baffled by a presentence investigator recommendation that he be put in rehab, asking why Karinen would get a lesser sentence for a repeat offense.
"We find this particular possible resolution or possible treatment program does not in any way go far enough to protect the community or provide an appropriate penalty for what has been an ongoing problem with Mr. Karinen," Neal said.
Neal said Karinen had already undergone treatment for addiction and anger management. The presentence investigation reportedly found he was at high risk to reoffend.
Thomas, however, said prison had already failed to work to change Karinen's behavior. He argued treatment was more appropriate, given Karinen had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction since he was 13 years old.
"Mr. Karinen is broken. We broke him as a society,' Thomas said.
Thomas also defended the presentence investigator, saying he had seen her work for 10 years and she had been fair and thorough in her previous assessments.
Thomas added that he had not seen a presentence report like Karinen's, which he said showed the investigator had given specific consideration to Karinen's case before making her recommendation.
"I know the PSI writer thought this through," Thomas said.
Neal countered that Karinen's actions were his own fault, not society's. He argued the treatment center should only be considered after Karinen is eligible for parole.
Karinen gave a statement saying he took responsibility for his actions and asking the court to consider treatment.
"I'm not a lost, unfixable cause, I just need the right treatment and I believe the Renaissance Ranch is it," Karinen said.
Watkins told Karinen he agreed with both attorneys that the presentence report's recommendation was unique given his previous felony convictions.
The judge said he was not comfortable with probation due to those previous crimes, particularly the domestic violence. Watkins said he expected Karinen to apply to treatment court after his rider program is complete.
"If you don't get in, I'll have to be thoughtful about what I do at that point," Watkins said.
Watkins gave Karinen an underlying sentence of three to 10 years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes retained jurisdiction.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a treatment program in prison lasting between six months and a year that aims to reduce recidivism. Once the program is complete, Watkins will receive a report on Karinen's progress and can either impose the underlying sentence, or release Karinen on parole.
