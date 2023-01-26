An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation.
Anderson was arrested in June. Both he and the victim originally said nothing had happened when police were called, but an officer saw red marks on the victim's neck. When she was questioned alone, the victim said Anderson choked her after she told him to clean the dishes and do other household chores since he was unemployed.
The probation sentence was jointly recommended by both attorneys as part of a plea agreement. Defense Attorney Neal Randall said during the sentencing that his client could succeed as long as he had employment. He admitted Anderson had been evaluated as a high risk to reoffend.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penny North-Shaul said she was concerned Anderson was not taking full responsibility for the attempted strangulation.
During his arrest, Anderson claimed the victim must have caused her injuries to herself. Shaul said he had since repeated this claim, and also made the contradictory accusation that the victim attacked him first.
Shaul noted Anderson had not been in legal trouble for over a decade, but did have criminal history that included domestic violence in 1993 and 2009. Shaul also said the victim had told her Anderson had violated the no-contact order while his case proceeded, though no charges were ever filed.
In a statement to the court, Anderson apologized for his actions. He said he was working to abstain from alcohol to change his behavior, and promised to follow the no-contact order.
