ANDERSON, JAMES

Anderson

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday.

District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. 


