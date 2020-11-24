An Idaho Falls man who accepted money in exchange for his silence about the theft of construction equipment was sentenced to probation Thursday.
Raul Lomeli, 34, was arrested in February, after he admitted to accepting the hush money from his former boss, Ryan Hilliard.
Hilliard, who owned a construction company, was sentenced to prison in May after a jury found him guilty of stealing a skid steer from another company in October 2018. The vehicle was discovered after Hilliard took it to Western States Cats for repairs, where a technician identified it as the same skid steer reported stolen.
Hilliard initially told police he had bought the skid steer from Lomeli and did not know it was stolen. When police questioned Lomeli, he said Hilliard had ordered him to pick it up, and that he believed it belonged to Hilliard at the time.
When the skid steer was reported stolen, Hilliard offered Lomeli $5,000 to not tell anyone. Text messages between the two included discussions about the hush money.
Lomeli was originally charged with compounding a felony. The charge was reduced to compounding a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.
Lomeli was ordered to serve a year of probation and 100 hours of community service, as well as a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, which he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation.