A local man suspected to be suffering a medical issue died Wednesday night after striking a tree, police said.
The man, Gary D. Jordan, 77, apparently succumbed to his injuries after ambulance personnel brought him to the hospital.
Local law enforcement and medical responders from the Bonneville County Sheriff Department and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the one-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. Tuesday near 105th N. and 25th E.
Police said in a news release that the crash is under investigation. Deputies believe Jordan "may have been suffering a medical issue prior to leaving the roadway," the release said.
Bonneville County Sheriff Department spokesman Bryan Lovell told the Post Register that the scene and Jordan's medical history suggested he was experiencing a health issue. Lovell said the exact medical issue was "unknown for certain." Police did not find signs of alcohol or drug impairment, Lovell said.
Other drivers witnessed the crash, which reportedly happened at 5:50 p.m., he said.
A report detailing more information about the crash was not available Tuesday afternoon. Police don't yet know the official cause of Jordan's death, according to Lovell.