An Idaho Falls man facing more than a dozen criminal charges, who was shot by police after he drew a rifle, has been sentenced to prison.
Kenneth Jensen, 31, was sentenced in Bonneville County Monday for burglary, attempted burglary and grand theft. Several other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, including aggravated battery, felony domestic battery, fleeing or eluding police, and a second grand theft charge, as well as several misdemeanors.
Jensen was first arrested in Wyoming on March 21 after he led Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies in a chase across state lines. After Jensen crossed the state border, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies took over the chase. The chase ended when a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper deployed spikes.
Jensen was wanted in Bonneville County for misdemeanor battery at the time.
A second chase occurred just days later after Jensen was released from jail. Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued him after reports he was involved in a fight at a truck stop in Bingham County.
Jensen fled in a stolen vehicle when Bingham County deputies arrived on the scene. Bonneville County deputies had also been looking for the vehicle in connection to two burglaries.
Deputies followed Jensen until he reached a dead end. He attempted to back out of the dead-end, hitting a deputy's patrol vehicle in the process.
When he was unable to escape, Jensen drew a rifle. He was shot by a Bingham County deputy.
Jensen was sentenced to two-to-10 years in prison for burglary and grand theft, and two-to-five years for attempted burglary. His sentences will be concurrent with his sentence in Bingham County for attempted robbery (two-to-10 years), felony malicious injury to property (two-to-five years), and assault or battery on certain personnel (two-to-five years).