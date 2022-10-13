An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday.
Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction.
The judge also suspended Cruz's driver's license for one year. When the suspension ends, Cruz will be required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any car he uses, which will prevent the vehicle from starting until the driver passes a breathalyzer test.
Cruz was driving in July 2021 when he reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles. Four people were injured in the crash, including two children who were passengers in his car.
The children were not wearing seat belts when the car crashed. One of the victims, a 10-year-old girl, had a gash near her eye and was bleeding from her broken nose when Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled her from the car. The other child was treated for multiple bruises at the scene.
Two other adults, one in each of the cars Cruz crashed into, were treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Cruz admitted he had been drinking four hours before the crash and had a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
Cruz was originally charged with aggravated DUI and two counts of felony injury to a child. The child injury charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
