A Ucon man who fired a gun in a McDonald's parking lot was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied Jesus Francisco Munoz Razo's request for retained jurisdiction, ordering him to serve two to five years in prison.
Munoz Razo's criminal history, including that he had failed to appear in court multiple times after bonding out and committing a battery in another county, was cited against him during sentencing.
Munoz Razo fired a gun at a car that was driving away in December after an altercation with a man who flirted with his girlfriend. The victim told police Munoz Razo confronted him and showed a gun in his waistband, threatening him. The victim said he was afraid and admitted to punching Munoz Razo multiple times, telling police he thought Munoz Razo would reach for the gun if he stopped.
The victim's friend intervened and said they needed to leave. One of the bullets fired at the car was found lodged in the passenger seat where the friend was sitting.
"This very easily could have been a homicide case," Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean said. "Thankfully it wasn't."
Munoz Razo failed to appear for hearings three times during his case, posting bond each time he was arrested. His final arrest was in September when his bail was set at $100,000.
According to Bean, Munoz Razo is facing charges in other counties, describing to the court a 2018 battery case in Bannock County that happened shortly after the first time he bonded out.
Bean said a woman living in the same apartment complex as Munoz Razo yelled at him when he was driving too fast in the parking lot. She told police Munoz Razo and another man later came to her apartment, grabbed her hair and punched her in the face. Bean said her roommate tried to intervene and was also assaulted.
Munoz Razo had denied showing the victims of his Bonneville County case the gun before they punched him and said he believed he was acting in self-defense. Defense Attorney Neal Randall argued for a rider program, saying it would give the court the chance to see if Munoz Razo would be responsive to treatment.
Watkins, however, said Munoz Razo's absconding from the county and committing another violent crime.
"It tells me that you have spun completely out of control," Watkins said.