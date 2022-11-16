CS Peter Lewis

Lewis

A man who cut his ankle monitor and shot at officers who pursued him was sentenced to prison Wednesday. 

District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Peter Lewis, 42, to serve a minimum of 15 years and up to 35 years in prison. 


