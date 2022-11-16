A man who cut his ankle monitor and shot at officers who pursued him was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Peter Lewis, 42, to serve a minimum of 15 years and up to 35 years in prison.
The sentencing was the culmination of five different felony cases filed against Lewis in 2022, including for drug possession, unlawful possession of weapons by a convicted felon, escape from jail and aggravated assault.
The lengthy sentence came as a result of an enhancement in Lewis' most recent case for committing consecutive felonies.
Lewis was one of three inmates at the Bonneville County Jail who cut their ankle monitors while on work release, a program that allows inmates to attend jobs during the day.
Two weeks after his escape, Lewis led police on a high speed chase, fleeing at speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The chase went from Bonneville County to Madison County, lasting nearly an hour. Lewis fired five gunshots at the pursuing officers with a 9mm handgun. No one was injured during the chase, though one patrol car was damaged after crashing into a deer during the pursuit.
Lewis was arrested after he crashed his car.
In addition to time in prison, Lewis will have his license suspended for three years after his release. The fees and fines from his cases add up to $7,267.50.
Levi Bautista and Tyson Mitchell, who escaped with Lewis, are both in custody. Tyson was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison. Bautista is facing an escape charge, and recently waived his preliminary hearing.
