An Idaho Falls man who kicked an officer responding to a domestic violence call was sentenced to probation Wednesday.
Richard Meginness, 30, pleaded guilty to assault or battery on certain personnel and misdemeanor malicious injury to property, several other misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, including battery, unlawful entry, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded after a neighbor called 911. The victim had attempted to call police herself, but Meginness had taken her phone.
Court records stated Meginness punched the woman and broke her car's rearview mirror and windshield.
When the officer arrived, he found Meginness had broken into the victim's apartment. Several items were found destroyed, and the officer located Meginness in the victim's bed.
Meginness kicked the officer while being arrested. Court records state the officer was not seriously injured.
Meginness was given an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison and 180 days of discretionary jail, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation.