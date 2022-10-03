Hendricks (copy)

Marshall Hendricks

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN / jhogan@postregister.com

A man who shot and killed his friend during a standoff in 2019 was sentenced to prison Monday. 

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Marshall Hendricks, 32, to a minimum of 11 years in prison with an indeterminate period of 25 years, for a potential total of 36 years. He was also sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.

