An Idaho Falls man who threatened another man with a gun was sentenced to 21 days in jail on Jan. 25.
Jesse Bryan, 48, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace after originally being charged with aggravated assault.
According to court records, Bryan was intoxicated and knocking on neighbors' doors at around 3 a.m. on Sept, 9. He drew a gun when one of the neighbors confronted him.
Police were called to the scene, and a SWAT team responded after police learned Bryan was holed up in his residence with a woman and two children. He surrendered after the team arrived.