An arrest warrant has been issued for an Idaho Falls man who failed to appear at his sentencing.
Andres Manuel Montoya, 20, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning on misdemeanor charges.
Montoya was arrested in September after he and two other men went to a man's house and threatened him with baseball bats.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim's babysitter asked the three to go with her to the residence, believing the suspect was abusing his girlfriend.
The victim and his girlfriend said the men were hitting the side of the residence with the bats. Investigators found several dents on the outside walls and damage to an air conditioner. The male victim grabbed a Taser, but denied pointing it at anyone, and told the men he would contact the police. He said the men said they would hurt him if he called the police, but left when they saw him on the phone.
Montoya and the other adult defendant were charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. The assault charges in both cases were reduced to disturbing the peace as part of plea agreements. The third defendant was charged as a juvenile.
Fausto Caballero-Guzman, the other adult defendant, was sentenced in December to two years of unsupervised probation.