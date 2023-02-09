Robert Weeks

Weeks

 Bingham County Sheriff's Office

An Aberdeen man who rammed a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol car with his own vehicle was sentenced to prison Monday. 

District Judge Darren Simpson ordered Robert Weeks, 44, to serve between two-and-a-half years and five years in prison for felony eluding and between two-and-a-half and 10 years for aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel. 


