An arraignment hearing was held Monday for Justin Wayne Gould for escape by one charged with a felony.
Gould, 28, was arrested in Utah last month after he reportedly failed to return to the Bonneville County Jail after being granted furlough, a leave of absence granted to inmates with permission from a judge.
Gould previously had been arrested July 5 for attempted strangulation after he reportedly choked a woman during an argument. Officers responding to the scene observed multiple injuries on the victim, including red marks around her neck.
A new charge was filed against Gould for intimidation of a witness after he reportedly called the victim 317 times from the Bonneville County Jail. Several of the calls were made using another inmate's account, and many of the calls occurred minutes apart. The victim reportedly answered 125 of the calls.
Gould reportedly told the victim to tell the courts the incident never happened, and would speak about himself and the victim in the third person, which investigators believe was done in the hope that police would not realize who he was talking about when reviewing the calls.
“I didn’t strangle her ass and she needs to get it in her head that I never strangled her,” Gould reportedly said to the victim while speaking of her in third person.
The victim later told police Gould blamed her for calling police. The calls reportedly escalated right before a July 19 hearing to drop a no-contact order, a request the judge denied.
Gould was granted a furlough on Aug. 18, but did not return to jail on time. He was found in Tooele, Utah,on Aug. 22.
Escape by one charged with a felony is punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000, in addition to a combined $75,000 bond owed in his other cases.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in Bonneville County Court.