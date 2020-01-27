An Idaho Falls man who threatened Connections Credit Union employees with fake explosives was sentenced to prison Monday.
Travis Lofthouse, 23, was arrested in January 2019. According to court records, he told the credit union's branch manager he had a bomb in his backpack and demanded she fill a bag with money.
Lofthouse left the credit union with $24,000. He told the employees he had a police scanner and would remotely detonate the explosive if they called police. The regional bomb squad later determined no explosives were held in the backpack. Lofthouse was arrested at his house and confessed. He was charged with robbery and use of a hoax explosive device in the commission of a felony. The latter charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Lofthouse to serve two-and-a-half years in prison with an indeterminate period of 12-and-a-half years. He was given credit for the year he has already spent in jail.
Much of the discussion at sentencing centered on Lofthouse having previously undiagnosed mental illnesses, including hallucinations, antisocial personality traits and depression.
Public Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom said his client had undergone a major change since he began treatment. Wixom also pointed out his client had no criminal record.
Lofthouse said he had been feeling better since he started receiving medication, saying he had previously been trapped in a "haze of self-hate and apathy."
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean cited the victim's statements in recommending a lengthy indeterminate period for Lofthouse's sentence. The victim said she had nightmares, and she told police her life flashed before her eyes during the robbery.
The victim added that she was particularly scared because her children had recently lost their father, and she was afraid her kids would have to grow up without parents.
"I hope one day to find peace with what happened at the hands of Travis, and I hope it never, ever happens again," the victim said in an impact statement, according to Bean.
Bean also cited hospital reports that Lofthouse had attempted to make a shank while he was receiving treatment.
Lofthouse cried as he apologized to the victim and other employees, as well as his own family in his statement to the judge. He said the treatment he has received helped him feel stable for the first time in years.
He said the credit union employees "did not deserve the terror I inflicted on them. I will always be embarrassed, saddened and regretful for my actions that day."
Watkins said he was impressed by Lofthouse's statements. He said it was "significant that Lofthouse had no prior criminal history before the robbery." However, Watkins added the seriousness of the offense warranted prison.