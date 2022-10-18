An Idaho Falls man who said he ran over a man because voices in his head told him to was sentenced to four years of probation Monday.
Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was arrested in October 2021 after he hit one man with his car and attempted to run over another.
Danielewicz pleaded guilty to both aggravated assault and aggravated battery as part of his sentencing.
District Judge Alan Stephens gave Danielewicz an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison for the assault charge and three-to-seven years for the battery, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service and pay $1,491 in fines and fees. The sentences will run concurrently.
The incident was not the first time Danielewicz had been involved in an assault with a vehicle. In 2014 he was arrested after he hit a man with his car on 17th Street. He was later sentenced to probation.
Danielewicz was committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare between January and March for mental health care.
Witnesses told police Danielewicz was at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and South Fanning Avenue when he tried to hit a pedestrian crossing the road.
Danielewicz missed the victim, but then put his car in reverse and attempted to run over a second pedestrian, this time hitting him. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where it was learned he had a minor spinal fracture.
Danielewicz left the scene before officers arrived. He later contacted police and admitted to hitting the victim, saying he was told to do so.
In addition to probation, Danielewicz was accepted into a mental health treatment program through the courts, which helps defendants who struggle with mental illness. He will be required to attend the program as a condition of his probation.
