Kevin Danielewicz

Danielewicz

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man who said he ran over a man because voices in his head told him to was sentenced to four years of probation Monday. 

Kevin Danielewicz, 54, was arrested in October 2021 after he hit one man with his car and attempted to run over another. 

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.