An Idaho Falls man who threatened and sexually abused a child for years was sentenced to prison on May 11.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Abundio Perez, 34, to serve a minimum of four years in prison, with an indeterminate period of 16 years for a total of 20 years in prison. Perez had pleaded guilty to one charge of child sexual battery.
As part of the plea agreement, a second charge against Perez for enticing a child through the internet was dismissed. The second case was filed in May 2019 after messages were discovered between Perez and a minor.
Perez was arrested in February 2019 after he admitted over the phone to child sexual abuse. During the phone conversation between Perez and the victim, which was recorded by Idaho Falls Police Department officers, Perez told the victim to not speak with police about the sexual abuse.
According to the report, Perez, “instructed her to deny everything and make something up to explain to her boyfriend, had promised that he wouldn’t have sex with her anymore... and asked her why she hadn’t brought this up when they were having sex.”
The victim, who was 16 years old at the time, said Perez started abusing her when she was 10 years old.
In addition to time in prison, Perez was ordered to pay $3,845.50 in fines and fees.