A man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Monday.
Lloyd Michael Vidrine, 35, was arrested in December after he admitted to meeting with a 17-year-old boy on three occasions.
Two of the three charges filed against him for sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts against a minor 16 to 17 years of age were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The sexual encounters were not forced by Vidrine, according to the probable cause affidavit. Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex acts with an adult, and it is a crime for an adult to engage in sexual activity with a minor.
Vidrine told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies he originally believed the victim was 18 years old, but later learned he was 17.
Vidrine sexually abused the victim three times in Jefferson County. The victim also said there was a fourth incident at a hotel in Idaho Falls. Vidrine admitted to taking the victim to the hotel but denied that any sex acts occurred between them at the time.
Vidrine admitted to the child sex abuse when confronted by the victim's father. He later told police he met the victim through Tinder, a dating app.
Under retained jurisdiction, Vidrine will be required to undergo a treatment program. If Vidrine completes the program, which lasts six months to a year, the judge may release him on probation.
Vidrine was ordered to pay $4,534.50 in fines and fees to the court.